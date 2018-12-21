Best Buy's Apple Sale Is a One-Day-Only Mac and iPhone Event

Apple doesn’t usually offer sales on its products. But Best Buy is picking up the slack.

The big-box retailer on Friday is offering a one-day sale on a variety of Apple products, including new iPhones, the Mac, and Apple’s iPad Pro. And although there are some caveats to some of the deals, if you’re willing to trade in an old handset or don’t mind getting a Wi-Fi-only iPad, you can enjoy some big savings.

Read on for our look at the best deals from Apple’s one-day sales event:

Major Mac Savings

Best Buy is selling a variety of MacBook Pro models at major discounts. If you want a base model MacBook Pro with a 13-inch screen, you can get it for $1,050, a $250 savings off its regular retail price of $1,300. The top-of-the-line 15-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,500. It regularly retails for $3,300.

Save a Few Bucks on the iPad Pro

You can get the new 11-inch iPad Pro for $760 at Best Buy on Friday. It regularly retails for $800. Be aware, however, that the deal is only available on the Wi-Fi-only model.

Get Serious HomePod Sound

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker usually retails for $350. But if you head over to Best Buy today, you can get the Space Gray and White models for $250.

Boost Entertainment With Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage is on sale for $200. That’s a $50 savings off its regular retail price of $250.

Get a New iPhone

Looking for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max? Best Buy is offering them at starting prices of $625—a major savings from their regular starting price of $999. However, the deal is available only if you trade in an iPhone 7 Plus or newer at a Best Buy store.