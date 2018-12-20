Juul Deal, Loose Lips, Drug Hike: CEO Daily for December 20, 2018

Good morning.

I spent some time yesterday talking with Mark Johnson of Descartes Labs–another example of how big data and machine learning are driving massive change in legacy industries. Descartes ingests images from satellites, then applies machine intelligence to help companies like Cargill understand what is happening to their global supplies of grain and other commodities. To date, such companies have largely been immune from the digital revolution–“you couldn’t digitize corn,” Johnson says. But using the technology developed at Descartes, they can create “digital twins” of their physical businesses and map it against other data sets, like weather, to guide production, shipping, trading, and other decisions.

Johnson sees this as the beginning of a new generation of “data-animated organizations” that will be the functional equivalent of self-driving cars. They will use machine intelligence to constantly maximize supply chains, investment decisions, pricing, etc. That’s one more way in which data and A.I. will be the dominant business story of the coming decade. You can read Michal Lev-Ram’s March story in Fortune on Descartes here.

Also today, Fortune is releasing its deep dive into the disappearing middle class, which you can read here. This may not strike you as a business story, but believe me, it is. The widening gap between rich and poor and the consequent erosion of political support for the economic system may be the greatest obstacle to ensuring the economic promise of “data-animated organizations” becomes a reality. Worth your attention.

More news below.