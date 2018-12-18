Nintendo has sold 8.7 million Switch consoles since its launch 21 months ago, making it the fastest-selling video game systems in the U.S. during that time, according to data from the NPD Group.

While there are more Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox consoles currently on the market, the Switch has outpaced “all other current-generation systems” since its debut in March 2017, NPD reported.

The enthusiasm for the Switch is much different than what Nintendo experienced with the Wii U, which ultimately didn’t sell as well as expected. In fact, Nintendo says that sales are so different, 2018 has been its best year since 2011.

For Nintendo, the Switch’s success has also extended to its games as well. The company said it sold 3 million copies of Super Smash Bros Ultimate during its first 11 days on the market, making it currently the fastest-selling Switch game.

Evergreen Nintendo Switch titles have also seen good sales: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling over 4 million and 5 million units, respectively. And, Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 4.7 million units.

Nintendo’s eShop sales have also seen a huge bump this year. They’ve grown 105% over 2017.

Naturally, Nintendo plans to jump on the momentum and is expected to launch an updated version of the Switch next year.