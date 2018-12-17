Get Up to $20 For Adding Funds to Your Apple App Store Account

Apple has a promotion right now that makes buying apps a little cheaper.

People who add funds to their Apple ID accounts through Dec. 20 will get 10% of the amount as a bonus. The deal works for amounts as low as $1 and as high as $200, with a max bonus of $20 (10% of that $200 purchase).

Typically, when making purchases from the Apple Store, customers use a connected credit card. The way this promotion works is that customers essentially add cash to their accounts that they can use for future purchases.

Customers can use the funds to buy things like apps, games, movies, books, and iCloud storage.

To take advantage of the deal, click this link or go to the App Store through your iPhone or iPad and then tap your profile picture in the top-right corner and then select “Add Funds to Apple ID.”

