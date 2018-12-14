Trump Names Mick Mulvaney as Acting White House Chief of Staff

In a tweet Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump named Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, as the acting White House chief of staff.

I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018

General John Kelly, Trump’s current chief of staff, announced last week that he will leave at the end of the year. On Twitter, Trump showed appreciation for Kelly, who will have had the job for about a year and a half.

“He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!” Trump said in a follow-up tweet Friday.

Kelly is Trump’s second chief of staff. His first, Reince Priebus, was fired in July 2017.

The White House has seen a lot of turnover throughout the Trump administration’s first two years, as many of the president’s closest advisers have been ousted or left on their own accord. Signs also point to a recruiting problem, too.

Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and Trump’s top pick for the job, reportedly turned down the offer, and Trump reportedly met with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who asked not to be considered.

Mulvaney has been on the shortlist for the job, as it appears he’s on Trump’s good side. He was reportedly involved in preventing the relocation of the FBI that Trump opposed. He also recently gained notoriety for reportedly saying he doesn’t speak with lobbyists who “never gave us money.”

Mulvaney will step down from his current role, CNN reports, but it is unclear whether he is interested in holding the position permanently. The news agency spoke with sources close to Mulvaney who said he was more interested in other finance-related positions.