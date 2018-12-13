Add Del Monte's Fiesta Canned Corn to the Growing List of USDA Recalled Foods

Another day, another warning to check your kitchen for potentially dangerous foods.

Del Monte Foods is recalling over 64,000 cases of its Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers after learning it could cause life threatening illnesses if consumed. To date, there have been no reported consumer complaints.

The corn did not complete the sterilization process, the company informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That could result in contamination, which could lead to the illnesses.

Consumers who have bought a 15.25-ounce can of this particular corn product are being encouraged to look for the UPC code 24000 02770 as well as a “Best if Used By” date within the dates of either Aug. 14-16, 2021; Sept. 3-6, 2021; or Sept. 22-23, 2021.

The product, says Del Monte, was distributed to 25 states: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The cans were also distributed to 12 other international locations— Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, and Suriname.

This year has seen several major food recalls. Earlier this week, the USDA recalled 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Sausage. JBS Tolleson has recalled over 6,000 tons of beef since October. Cargill was forced to twice recall meats, once in August and more in September. And Kroger issued a warning in May when there was the threat of plastic contamination.