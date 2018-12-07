Term Sheet -- Friday, December 7

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

ByteDance, a China-based media and content giant that operates an ecosystem of apps, is in talks to raise more than $1 billion for its first venture fund to invest in artificial intelligence and media content, according to The Information.

Never heard of ByteDance? With a valuation of $75 billion (!), it’s the world’s most valuable startup. (I know, hard to believe the world’s most valuable tech startup is a media company 😬) It largely owes its success to Toutiao, a wildly popular news aggregation app in China.

In a time when U.S.-based media companies are imploding, ByteDance is strategically expanding to include mobile video and other apps and extend its influence beyond Toutiao. TikTok, known as Douyin in China, is a platform that allows users to create and share 15-second videos and is designed for the “new generation of creators.” This one has gone far beyond China and become a hit in America.

In November, TikTok was the most popular free download in the App Store in the U.S., above Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon. If you have kids in middle or high school, they are likely part of its more than 500 million global monthly active users.

Now, its parent company will raise $1.45 billion to pour large amounts of capital into companies like the ones it operates — ones that have AI baked into their models. Why is this interesting? Because ByteDance’s astonishing rise could shed light on what the future of media looks like.

All of ByteDance’s products use AI and machine learning in some way to deliver hyper-personalized content that users want. The company uses computer vision and natural language processing to understand and analyze written content, images and videos. Based on your clicks and swipes and taps, the algorithms learn your reading habits and bring you content that it knows you’ll like.

As a human who curates a newsletter, I have personally never been able to wrap my head around the notion that machines can curate content better than humans for two reasons. One being that there are things people need to know versus things they want to know and the second that hyper-personalized feeds keep us in echo chambers of homogenous thought.

Yet I think ByteDance’s model is likely the future of media. Will the next generation go out of their way to go to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Fortune homepages for a list of nicely curated articles? No. As more investment dollars flow into companies like Toutiao and TikTok, I genuinely believe traditional media as we know it will look a lot different in a decade or two.