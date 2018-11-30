Term Sheet -- Friday, November 30

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Another day, another media company in distress. After unsuccessfully “pivoting to video” and laying off the majority of its staff, digital news startup Mic agreed to sell itself to Bustle.

But here’s the kicker: Mic’s selling price was approximately $5 million, according to the WSJ, which is a fraction of its $100 million valuation back in April 2017. That’s not a great outcome for investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners, WPP Ventures, and others, who collectively poured nearly $60 million into the struggling publisher.

Mic publisher Cory Haik told employees in a memo: “Our business models are unsettled, and the macro forces at play are all going through their own states of unrest. If anyone tells you they have it figured out, a special plan to save us all, or that it’s all due to a singular fault, know that is categorically false.”

It appears there was a lot going on — the site’s traffic was plummeting, readership was declining, and the company was burning through cash, according to media reports. As Heidi Moore wrote in 2017, Mic is just another example of the cautionary tale set by publications that pivot to video. She writes, “Publishers who pivoted to video have forfeited the majority of their hard-won native audiences in only a year of churning out undifferentiated, bland chunks of largely aggregated “snackable” video. That’s no one’s idea of success.”

…On a related note: Some of you have written in to ask what the Fortune acquisition means for the company. (ICYMI, Fortune was recently sold to Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon for $150 million. More details here.) I was out of town when the deal was announced, but it appears that Jiaravanon values Fortune’s editorial independence and wants to invest in the quality, in-depth journalism that our publication is known for. All of that sounds good to me, and I’ll obviously keep you guys posted on any new developments.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TRUST: Digital agency Edelman released results from its Trust Barometer Special Report: Institutional Investors, which revealed insights on what drives institutional investor trust in companies. It surveyed more than 500 chief investment officers, portfolio managers, and buy-side analysts in five countries, representing firms that collectively manage over $4.5 trillion in assets.

Among the findings:

• 98% of respondents think public companies are urgently obligated to address one or more societal issues, with cybersecurity, income inequality, and workplace diversity being top priorities.

• 88% of respondents strongly agree that the current political climate is changing their firm’s investment strategy.

• 87% of respondents strongly agree their firms are more interested in taking an activist approach to investing.

• Nearly half of investors believe that the bull market will come to an end in the next year and 81% believe it will come to an end in the next two years.

• 65% of investors say that maintaining a healthy company culture and enforcing a corporate code of conduct at all levels of the company have a great deal of impact on their trust.

PEOPLE MOVES: CapitalG partner Gretchen Howard has left Alphabet’s growth investing arm to join fintech startup Robinhood as VP of Operations. The news comes days after the company hired Amazon exec Jason Warnick as its chief financial officer amid speculation it is preparing to go public.