Burger King is Offering $.01 Whoppers, But You Have to Order at McDonald's

Burger King is offering customers a Whopper for just a penny. There’s just one catch: you have to order it from McDonald’s.

The burger chain is taking a stab at its biggest competition this month by offering discounted burgers to anyone who places their order from their rival’s parking lot.

Orders have to be placed from Burger King’s mobile app. The app will drop the price of that sandwich down to a penny as long as your phone’s GPS indicates you’re placing the order within 600 feet of a McDonald’s restaurant.

how do you order a Whopper sandwich for a penny “at” McDonald’s? here’s how. #WhopperDetour https://t.co/lAgbGO0bL0 pic.twitter.com/ANXIy6Yu9I — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

The promotion runs from now until December 12th. While Burger King suggests that you might want to place that rival sandwich order in the face of a McDonald’s employee, the chain also says it wants customers to place their order in a way that’s respectful to McDonald’s employees and customers.

From 600 feet away, that shouldn’t be too difficult, right?