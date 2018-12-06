Apple Begins Offering Active Military, Veterans a 10% Discount In Stores, Online

Apple has a new discount out just in time for holiday season shopping: a 10% discount on some products for any active military servicepeople, as well as veterans.

Officially known as the Apple Veterans and Military Purchase Program, the ongoing discount offer is open to active duty members of the United States Military, National Guard, and Reserve. The offer is also good for immediate family members of individuals in the military, so long as they reside in the same household.

(aapl) Apple has been known to offer discounts to select groups in the past, including enrolled students and academic faculty members at certain colleges and universities. But this marks the first time that Apple has offered a discount to active military personnel or veterans.

The Apple Veterans and Military Purchase Program is available in person in brick-and-mortar Apple retail stores, as well as online through the Apple website. The discount program is intended for personal use only, and any purchases Apple suspects are made for the purposes of resale will be refused or canceled, according to Apple’s terms and conditions for the program. In addition, any consumers interested in taking advantage of the discount must prove their military-related eligibility as well as be at least 18 years of age.