These Are Apple's Best iPhone and iPad Apps of 2018

By Emily Price
3:55 PM EST

Apple has unveiled its top iPhone and iPad apps of the year.

The list revealed on Tuesday includes the App Store’s hand-picked winners for everything from the best game of the year, Donut County for iPhone and Gorogoa for iPad, to the best app trend of the year, Self-care.

There are a few winners that mirror Google Play’s top picks list that was released on Monday, as well as a few surprises.

While Google selected language-learning app Drops as its app of the year, Apple gave the award to Procreate Pocket, a sketching and drawing app.

The App Store’s iPad App of the Year honors goes to Froggipedia, an augmented reality app for studying frogs and other amphibians.

In the self-care category, Apple named four winners: Fabulous- Motivate Me, Shine, Calm, and 10% Happier.

It also named 10 “Favorite Watch Apps” of the year: WaterMinder, App in the Air, CARROT Weather, Just Press Record, Swing Tennis Tracker, Lifesum, 10% Happier, Overcast, Fun Gold GPS, and Slopes.

Apple also released its top downloads of the year. Here are the “most popular apps” for iPhone and iPad:

  1. YouTube
  2. Instagram
  3. Snapchat
  4. Facebook Messenger
  5. Facebook
  6. Bitmoji
  7. Netflix
  8. Google Maps
  9. Gmail
  10. Spotify
  11. Amazon
  12. Uber
  13. WhatsApp
  14. Pandora
  15. Wish
  16. TikTok
  17. Cash App
  18. Google Photos
  19. Google Chrome
  20. Twitter

