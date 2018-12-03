Term Sheet -- Monday, December 3

Good morning, Term Sheet readers. Sending this from a plane, so the deals section is a little abbreviated today.

Last December, Term Sheet released a list of your top business predictions for 2018. I want to do the same this year. (PS: Shout out to the reader who predicted that the Bitcoin price will fall below $5,000. You were on the money.)

Send an email to polina.marinova@fortune.com or reply to this tweet with a one or two-sentence answer to the question: “What’s your top business-related prediction for 2019?” Feel free to give me your thoughts on everything from M&A trends to policy changes to when you think we’ll be driving our Teslas on Mars.

I will include highlights of your answers in an upcoming Term Sheet. (Note that these are submissions for inclusion in an article, so I will assume that if you email me, you’re OK with attributing the prediction to your first name.)

Speaking of predictions, Fortune just published our staff’s “Crystal Ball” for the upcoming year. Here are some of our top predictions:

Mergers.

Sweetgreen has been on a tear since launching in 2007, with 75 locations and nearly $329 million in VC money raised to date. With murmurs of an IPO on the horizon, there could be another path to wider expansion: a friendly acquisition by a much larger brand. Consider Chipotle. Both chains pride themselves on locavore ingredient sourcing. And both have expanded nationally at a rapid clip while slinging fast food touted to be healthy. Chipotle has had a rough go of it the past few years, plagued by food safety incidents. A merger could provide the burrito chain with a fresh face (and revenue stream) and Sweetgreen with the capital to become the Starbucks of salads.

Land of Opportunity.

Opportunity Zone investing—called “the most unbelievable tax break ever”—allows wealthy individuals or investment firms to park their money in any of the 8,700 underserved communities designated as “opportunity zones” for a chance to erase tax obligations. The most alluring cities for investment in 2019 will include Detroit, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Look to these areas for higher home prices, job creation, and business launches in the next several years.

Elon Musk.

He’ll make it through 2019 without a $20 million SEC fine, a high-profile breakup, or insults directed at cave rescuers. That counts as a win.

Ride-hailing.

As Uber and Lyft race to much-anticipated IPOs, they’ll have to work hard to sufficiently woo investors to own a piece of their business. Neither company has turned a profit—indeed, both have been losing money for years. But expect divergent outcomes: Investors will greet Uber’s IPO with a shrug owing to its high price and the company’s penchant for controversy. Meanwhile, Lyft will be viewed as an attractive proposition because of its steady gain of market share from its much-larger rival as well as its potential for rapid growth across the country from a smaller base.

Bitcoin.

Crypto-speculation cools, but it’s alt-coins that fall by the wayside. Investors see Bitcoin as the safer store of value.

See the full list of predictions here.