Term Sheet -- Friday, December 15

THE CRYSTAL BALL

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Thank you to everyone who responded to the question: “What’s your top business-related prediction for 2018?” (Yes, even the person whose prediction was that “almost all the predictions will be wrong.”)

To my great dismay, no one made a prediction about when we’ll be driving our Teslas on Mars, but there were still some really good ones for 2018.

Here are the highlights:

CRYPTOCURRENCY: Term Sheet readers predict the crypto-craze will end badly.

• “Bitcoin will blow up in spectacular fashion.” — Frank

• “Tulip mania-style bubble burst for Bitcoin.” — Kenneth

• “Cryptocurrency peak and crash.” — Stewart

• “The BTC price will collapse below $5,000.” — John Graham-Cumming, Cloudflare CTO

• “There is a real likelihood that bitcoin will crash and lose 80% of its value, as it’s done in the past, and ordinary citizens will get hurt. I anticipate that the SEC will increase regulation or make ICOs illegal in the future creating issues for startups funded using this method.” — Chris Hughes, vice president at Revolution Growth

And one, lone Bitcoin bull…

• “2018 will be a very important year for Bitcoin, in which a landmark event will occur that will further legitimize the cryptocurrency (likely driven by the policies of large financial institutions). I think you will see Bitcoin’s value stabilize (relatively) as a result of this, and the currency will become an increasingly relevant part of the average consumer’s life, while the use of ICOs and Bitcoin in the corporate world will only continue to increase.” — Gregory

M&A: Readers predict increased consolidation and down rounds.

• “In 2018, companies will continue to give cash back to investors as PE continues to crowd acquisition. De-regulation will drive consolidation and (hopefully) we’ll dust off our trusty friend Sherman [Act] to revitalize competition.” — Tom

• “25-40% of the current Unicorns will do an IPO or another round of private fundraising at what is essentially a down round. — Frank

• “In the push towards ubiquitous omni-channel distribution, Amazon will acquire both a big box department store as well a shopping center REIT. WeWork will look to acquire a major, publicly-traded real estate brokerage firm. Sequoia-backed Clutter, the on-demand self-storage company, will acquire on a major traditional self-storage real estate company.” — Brendan Wallace, co-founder & managing partner of Fifth Wall Ventures.

• “A major ad agency buying a management consultancy — up until now it has been the other way around: BCG buying ad agencies.”— Samuel

• “The ‘Great Divestment’ will continue in earnest in 2018, as companies realize that bigger is no longer better. Taking their cue from complexity reduction at GE and others, companies large and small (and even those newly merged) will finally acknowledge that not all revenue is good revenue and will shed business units, product segments and geographies that are lagging.” — Stephen

STARTUPS: Readers make predictions on funding levels and (more) crypto-related ventures.

• “2018 will see the continued shift from the lean startup to the heavy startup; companies that from their start will definitely need meaningful investments to dominate their global markets as Uber, WeWork and Airbnb have shown.” — Ben Narasin, venture partner at NEA

• “AgTech investing spiked in 2017 driven primarily by a surge in Series B or later investments. The space has not yet peaked, as early-stage investors who have not yet gotten their slice of the pie target Series A rounds in 2018.” — Ross Baird, president of Village Capital

• The large glut of companies being funded at the seed level and then left without suitor for a Series A round will diminish back to pre-2011 levels.” — Dayna Grayson, partner at NEA

• There will be more cryptocurrency-related startup funding than all other sectors in 2018. — Brendan

VOICE: Readers expect a surge in popularity of voice interfaces.

• “2018 will be the year the voice trend becomes undeniable. As people increasingly trade typing for talking, we’ll see more companies invest in developing for voice interfaces. Most focus on Amazon’s Alexa due to its head-start in the consumer marketplace. And like the first iPhone opened up new possibilities for mobile beyond anyone’s imagination, voice platforms present a similar opportunity for brands. — Gregg

• “As voice interfaces like Alexa grow in adoption and eat into traditional tap tap computing, we’ll see a wealth of tools to help makers create (a la Photoshop), collaborate (a la InVision), and publish (a la Dribbble) audio-based experiences.” — Ryan

• “Voice (Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Homepod, etc) will play a bigger role in discovery, sales and communication.” — Kevin

• “2018 will be the ‘Year of Voice,’ as Alexa, Google Home and Siri not only get much better but reach critical mass. It will be the Wild West for a while, and as marketers begin to build new experiences for these devices, there are things that they must take into consideration like: privacy, divulging personal information, and timing.” — Mike

