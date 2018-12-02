Apple's AirPods May See a New Design in 2020

Apple‘s famous wireless AirPods are a hot holiday ticket item, but you may want to hold off on buying them.

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities says Apple will release an “upgraded model with wireless charging support” in 2019’s first quarter, in a report obtained by 9 to 5 Mac. Kuo also stated that all-new designed AirPods would launch in early 2020.

Kuo believes more iPhone users will buy the AirPods and even skip on upgrading their phone, according to 9 to 5 Mac, which went on to describe more of the possible updates.

Kuo says the 2019 update will feature “wireless charging support.” In addition, the new AirPods case could have a “rigid-flex board” internal component upgrade, while the charging case’s hinge could also be “redesigned to support appearance changes and higher thermal requirements,” 9 to 5 Mac reported. The AirPods could even have Bluetooth spec updates and some internal components are likely to cost more.

In addition, it sounds like a wireless charging case could be sold as an add-on accessory for people who already have AirPods, while a slightly revised version of the product would include the case.