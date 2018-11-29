The iPhone XR is Apple’s “best-selling” iPhone.

In an interview with Reuters Wednesday, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s VP of product marketing said that the iPhone XR is currently Apple’s “most mainstream product and our most popular iPhone.”

The phone, which went on sale in October, is the lowest-priced iPhone from Apple’s 2018 models. The handset starts at $749, while the iPhone XS and XS Max start at $999. Even with its lower price point, the handset includes some of the premium features from the more expensive models, including face recognition and a new processing chip.

According to Joswiak, the iPhone XR has been the company’s best-selling iPhone “each and every day that it’s been on sale.”

The phone’s popularity is likely due in part to its price tag. The device is also available in significantly more colors than other iPhone models or any iPhone since the iPhone 5C in 2013. Apple also offers a “Product Red” version of the phone. A portion of the proceeds from that model goes to the Global Fund to help address HIV and AIDS.

The company plans to start promoting the red phone in particular both during and after World AIDS Day on December 1.