GM Subsidies, Tesla In China, GSK and Unilever: CEO Daily for November 28, 2018

Immigration Facts

The number of people who are in the U.S. without authorization is actually at a 12-year low, despite all the heated rhetoric around the subject that’s going on right now. The stats come from the Pew Research Center, which noted that the drop of 1.5 million people from a 2007 peak to 2016 is mostly due to fewer Mexicans being in the U.S. without authorization. Over the same period, legal immigration was up 22%. Fortune

Brexit Tactics

British Prime Minister Theresa May will allow members of Parliament to vote on changes to the country’s Brexit deal with the EU, as well as on the overall text. This is a major backdown from May ahead of the December 11 vote, which most expect to reject the draft agreement. The change of heart could in theory clear the way for another referendum on the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU. Bloomberg

Google In China

Five dozen Google employees have written an open letter pleading with the company to drop Project Dragonfly, which could see it re-enter the Chinese search market. They wrote: “Our opposition to Dragonfly is not about China: we object to technologies that aid the powerful in oppressing the vulnerable, wherever they may be. The Chinese government certainly isn’t alone in its readiness to stifle freedom of expression, and to use surveillance to repress dissent. Dragonfly in China would establish a dangerous precedent at a volatile political moment, one that would make it harder for Google to deny other countries similar concessions.” Medium

Lion Air

The Lion Air Boeing 737 Max that crashed last month, killing 189, should not have been flying, according to a report by Indonesian investigators. The problems went beyond the anti-stall mechanism that Boeing installed in its new planes without telling pilots—the plane in question, which was quite new, had experienced other issues on previous flights but was apparently kept in service when it should not have been. BBC

This edition of CEO Daily was edited by David Meyer. Find previous editions here, and sign up for other Fortune newsletters here.