Brainstorm Health: Gene Editing Defense, Keto Diet Sensor, Rituxan Biosimilar

Good afternoon, readers.

Earlier this week, stunning claims from Chinese scientist He Jiankui saying that the world’s first known, intentionally gene-edited babies had been born took the life sciences community by storm. Now, He is doubling down on the (still unverified) reported project, which has drawn criticism from a wide range of medical experts expressing ethical and practical concerns.

He has begun to offer some more details on the clinical trials, which involve modifying embryos via CRISPR gene editing technology in order to prevent HIV transmission in newborns, according to the BBC. For instance, He claims that the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen with which he is affiliated didn’t know about the project, which the researcher says is self-funded. (Another scientist, Rice University’s Michael Deem, is facing a probe into the matter by his own organization.)

He’s latest comments came during the Human Genome Editing Summit at the University of Hong Kong on Wednesday. While He apologized for the “unexpectedly” leaked materials, he also said that another possible gene edited pregnancy among his participants may be imminent.

It isn’t hyperbole to say these developments, if proved true, are a landmark advancement. (Whether or not that landmark is a good thing that’s been carried out responsibly… That’s a more complicated story.)

But amid the initial skepticism and outrage, it’s also important to recognize that scientific opinion is, for better or worse, subject to change. While prominent figures such as Feng Zhang, a CRISPR pioneer, and cardiologist/digital health expert Eric Topol, among others, have expressed deep concern over He’s claims and the ethical questions therein, scientific inertia has a way of pummeling forward—especially if it can be proven to do more good than harm.

The billion dollar question now is, how exactly do you assess that?

