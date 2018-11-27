Media dumpster fire: A blockchain-based media startup known as Civil was supposed to “save journalism” with an elaborate token and blockchain scheme but quickly descended into collapse and confusion. Now, journalists who worked for it say Civil stiffed them by failing to deliver tokens that were to have been up to 70% of their compensation.

Social media dumpster fire: Facebook in October unveiled a so-called “War Room” to combat election chicanery and generally clean up the toxic content poisoning its platform. Skeptics decried this as a PR stunt—and they might be right as said War Room is no more, reports Bloomberg in yet another takedown of embattled COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Meet the new ad boss: Good news for those upset about the duopoly that dominates online advertising: a competitor has arrived to challenge Facebook and Google. Alas, the competitor is none other than another tech behemoth, Amazon, which, per the WSJ, “threatens to upend Silicon Valley’s ad titans and change the way business is done on Madison Avenue.”

Bitcoin will be back—eventually. Not everyone shares Adam’s acerbic view of Bitcoin, which is much more useful than tulips IMO. VC and crypto vet Fred Wilson acknowledges the current slump could last a long time, but reminds us Amazon’s early trajectory—when prices fell from $90 to $6—provides a parallel, and a reason for long-term optimism.