Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook Will Visit an Idaho School Together

Ivanka Trump will have a traveling partner when she visits an Idaho school on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday night, the White House said that Trump, will be joined by Apple CEO Tim Cook at a school in the Wilder School District in Idaho. The two will discuss science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as workforce development, according to a White House statement obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Trump, who serves as an adviser to her father President Donald Trump, has been pushing STEM through her work with the National Council for the American Worker. She’s also worked in the past with Tim Cook on STEM initiatives, including efforts to improve STEM education at the Waukee School District in Iowa, where Apple has donated grant money in support of those efforts.

Still, the meetup comes at a time when President Trump and Cook have been at odds over a variety of topics, including the White House’s immigration policy and tariffs. On Monday, President Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he could slap a 10% tariff on iPhones and other devices imported from China. The comments were enough to push Apple’s shares down 2% (aapl) in after-hours trading and briefly allow longtime Apple rival Microsoft’s market cap to pass Apple’s.

Whether the adviser Trump and Cook will have private conversations about the President’s comments on Tuesday is unknown. At least publicly, the conversation will focus solely on education and workforce development.