Black Friday Breaks Records With $6.2 Billion in Online Sales

Black Friday set records this year racking up $6.22 billion in online sales, with more than $2 billion coming from smartphone sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

Online sales jumped up 23.6% over a year ago, CNBC reported. Part of the increase in sales figures could be attributed to the types of items people purchased this Black Friday. There were more “big-ticket” items on their phones, including appliances and furniture.

“Retailers have done their part to build better mobile experiences for consumers and turning nearly 10% more smartphone visitors into buyers this Black Friday versus last,” director of Adobe digital Insights Taylor Schreiner said in the report.

Adobe Analytics, which looks at transactions for 80 of the top 100 online retailers in the United States, also found that some retailers, including Target, Kohl’s, and Walmart, were adapting to the new online shopping climate better than others.

Cyber Monday is expected to bring in even more sales with projections reaching as high as $7.8 billion, which would be an 18% increase from last year, according to CNBC.

However, there is one sales trend that may have dampened Black Friday sales figures this year. For the first time, prices were as low on Thanksgiving day as they were on Black Friday, according to Adobe’s research, possibly eating into Black Friday sales.