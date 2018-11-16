Brainstorm Health: Suicide Rates, AstraZeneca Cancer Miss, Alphabet's Glucose Lens Fail

Happy Friday, readers!

In the digital health realm, it can be hard to balance hope versus hype, promise versus practicality. High aspirations and good intentions inevitably brush up against the cold light of scientific reality—all part of the process of science itself.

Friday gave way to one small example of the constant tug-of-war in life sciences’ expectations game. And it involved two of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals and tech.

Google parent Alphabet’s life sciences arm, Verily, announced that it would be halting its ambitious glucose monitoring smart lens project, one of the technology giant’s splashiest initiatives. The sci-fi seeming project would have involved monitoring glucose levels through diabetes patients’ very tears, and was being conducted in conjunction with Novartis’ Alcon eye care unit.

Here’s what Verily had to say in a statement:

Our clinical work on the glucose-sensing lens demonstrated that there was insufficient consistency in our measurements of the correlation between tear glucose and blood glucose concentrations to support the requirements of a medical device. In part, this was associated with the challenges of obtaining reliable tear glucose readings in the complex on-eye environment. For example, we found that interference from biomolecules in tears resulted in challenges in obtaining accurate glucose readings from the small quantities of glucose in the tear film. In addition, our clinical studies have demonstrated challenges in achieving the steady state conditions necessary for reliable tear glucose readings.

Verily added, however, that it would continue to work on a number of Alcon-related initiatives in the “smart” contact lens space, including one aimed at post-cataract surgery patients.

Read on for the day’s news, and have a wonderful weekend.