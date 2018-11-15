Men Who Work in Construction and Mining Have the Nation’s Highest Suicide Rate, Says CDC Report

For females, the highest suicide rate of any occupational group in the United States was in the arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media group, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study is based on information about 22,000 people who died by suicide in 17 states between 2012 and 2015. The study found librarians and teachers have the lowest suicide rates based on occupation.

Overall, U.S. suicide rates continue to climb in nearly every state, going up year over year since 1999, including for teens. In the study released Thursday by the CDC, researchers noted that rates rose the most between 2012 and 2015 for males working in the category that includes arts, media, and sports. The rates rose most for females working in food preparation and serving-related jobs.

Researchers at the CDC note there are numerous factors that contribute to suicide rates, especially among certain professions. For example, job insecurity and instability can contribute to individual mental health conditions that may lead to or exacerbate existing risk factors for self-injury and suicide. Better understanding these factors can lead to improved prevention, especially in the workplace.

Suicide is twice as common as homicide in the U.S., according to a recent report aimed at debunking myths about the ways homicide and suicide are depicted in the media.