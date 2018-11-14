Term Sheet -- Wednesday, November 14

Good morning Term Sheet readers. This is Lucinda filling in for Polina until Friday. Please send all deals to lucinda.shen@fortune.com.

WEWORK: In the span of just seven years, WeWork’s valuation has grown 1,000 times to $45 billion. Not only is it the largest U.S.-based unicorn by valuation, it’s also larger than the likes of Marriott ($40 billion), Target ($44 billion), and Capital One ($43 billion).

That comes after Softbank committed another $3 billion in funding to the co-working space Tuesday.

The Saudi-backed SoftBank Vision Fund previously invested $4.4 billion in WeWork. Though notably, this most recent infusion is coming not from the largely Saudi Backed vehicle, but apparently directly from SoftBank.

When asked about a movement to shun Saudi funding following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, WeWork CFO Artie Minson dubbed questions “irrelevant,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Still, even before this new funding, investments from the Vision Fund had made SoftBank the largest shareholder in WeWork. And if SoftBank’s Vision Fund indeed plans to invest another $10 billion to $15 billion in WeWork (the two have reportedly been in talks), the firm may have to confront that question again.

It won’t be the only one. SoftBank’s Vision Fund has plans to be largest shareholder in 100 tech companies.

OH SNAP: The company behind Snapchat revealed Tuesday that it had been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice over its 2017 IPO disclosures.

Shareholders have sued the company, alleging that it had misrepresented to threat of Instagram.

Snap is now valued at around $8.5 billion, compared to $24 billion following its IPO.