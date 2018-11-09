Google Forced Arbitration, RBG Hospitalized, Lucy McBath: Broadsheet November 9

• Pull up a chair. When Elon Musk settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his freewheeling tweet about taking Tesla private in late September, one requirement was that he step down as chair of Tesla’s board of directors. There was much speculation between then and now that James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and Tesla board member, would take over the role.

But Tesla went in a different direction, naming Robyn Denholm, CFO of Australian telecom Telstra and Tesla’s first female board member, as chair.

Denholm is a relative unknown in the U.S. but has substantial experience as a financial executive in Silicon Valley and her home country of Australia. She’s a “nuts and bolts operations expert with a keen eye for finance,” as my Fortune colleague Aaron Pressman points out, giving her the potential to be “the perfect complement to Elon Musk.”

But beyond what Denholm’s appointment means for the automaker, the move stands out since it makes the 55-year-old a rare female chair in the corporate world.

Much has rightfully been made about the lack of women on corporate boards. That figure has inched up from 16% in 2008 to 24% this year to date among S&P 500 firms, according to ISS Analytics, the data intelligence arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. Despite that uptick, the share of women who’ve ascended to board leadership positions has barely budged. Women made up 10.9% of lead directors in the S&P 500 in 2008 and 11.4% in 2018. They were 2.5.% of chairs in 2008; they’re 4.6% now.

More women have entered the boardroom, but that hasn’t translated to significantly more women entering positions of power. Denholm will be an exception to that rule as she assumes a role that gives her oversight of Tesla’s unpredictable billionaire CEO and his impulsive tendencies.