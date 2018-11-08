Google Changes Policies on Sexual Misconduct After Staff Walkout

Google changed some policies on sexual misconduct after thousands of employees walked out on the job last week to protest big payouts for executives accused of harassment and other misbehavior.

The Alphabet Inc. unit is making arbitration optional for individual sexual harassment and sexual assault claims. It pledged to provide more information to staff about such investigations and the outcomes, and expand mandatory training on the issue.

“Going forward, we will provide more transparency on how we handle concerns. We’ll give better support and care to the people who raise them. And we will double down on our commitment to be a representative, equitable, and respectful workplace,” Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai wrote in a public message to employees on Thursday.