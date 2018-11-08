Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been admitted to George Washington University Hospital after falling in her court office and fracturing three ribs.

The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg experienced discomfort overnight and went to the hospital this morning, where she was admitted for observation and treatment.

A little over six years ago, Ginsburg fell while at the court as well, fracturing two ribs.

Her injury makes it likely Ginsburg will miss the investiture ceremony for Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which is scheduled to take place today at 10 a.m. ET. (It is a ceremonial event. Kavanaugh was sworn in last month.)

Ginsburg, a liberal icon who has increasingly become a pop culture icon in recent years, is the oldest Justice on the court and there has been increasing speculation about her retirement and her health. (She has beaten cancer twice before and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.)

Ginsburg herself, though, has said she doesn’t plan to retire until she’s at least 90 years old.

The hospitalization, though, is likely to spark fear among liberals, who worry that President Donald Trump might have the opportunity to install a third justice on the court, veering it even more to the right.