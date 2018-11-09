Apple Could Dominate the Holiday Shopping Season, Data Shows

Apple might have a big holiday season, if new data from pre-owned marketplace Gazelle is any indication.

In a recent survey of consumers looking to buy this holiday season, Gazelle discovered that four of its top five most-wanted devices are made by Apple. Twenty-two percent of respondents said that they want an iPhone this year, followed by 17% who want an Apple Watch. Another 16% of respondents are hoping for an iPad, and 14% of people have their sights set on a MacBook. Only Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones attracted more shoppers, with 23% of people saying they want one this holiday season.

The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear as Black Friday looms. Retailers both big and small are already announcing a variety of deals planned for the holiday shopping season and some have even kicked off early deals to get shoppers that are ready to spend now. Many of those offers include Apple and Samsung products.

Gazelle’s data also shines light on the product categories people want this holiday season. For instance, the company found that 44% of Americans want to buy a smartphone and overall, 30% of Americans want some sort of electronic for the holiday season. And when it’s all said and done, Gazelle’s data suggests more shoppers might buy those products if retailers offer solid deals in each category.