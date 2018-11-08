The 20 Best Workplaces in Retail 2018

Retailers are often in the news this time of year due to holiday sales. But while the industry often focuses on consumers, it also has to focus on its employees. Some of the best workplaces for staffers include those that encourage workers to collaborate, offer raises and promotions, and also care about employees’ work-life balance. To determine this year’s best places to work in retail, Fortune partner Great Place to Work looked into survey feedback representing more than 631,000 retail employees in the U.S. Take a look at this year’s list below, and learn more about the methodology behind these rankings here.
Large Companies:
1. Wegmans Food Markets
Number of employees: 47,916
Industry vertical: Food/Grocery
Headquarters: Rochester, N.Y.
Number of locations: 127
Revenue: $8.7B
Employees say:
“Wegmans is a place where those who seek to build a career for themselves while following their passions can do so. We are provided with the tools and mentorship we need to succeed and are surrounded by a tight-knit family of good people.”
2. Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Number of employees: 193,711
Industry vertical: Food/Grocery
Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida
Number of locations: 1,170
Revenue: $3.4B
Employees say:
“They actually care about your life outside of work- your short and long term goals, beliefs, your family, your struggles and successes. We aren’t treated like work robots with one sole purpose, we are treated with great respect and appreciation.”
3. CarMax
Number of employees: 24,978
Industry vertical: Specialty
Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia
Number of locations: 204
Revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The atmosphere here at CarMax is what makes it a great place to work. The people they employ here have great positive mental attitudes and are constantly encouraging you to do and be better as a person and as an employee.”
4. Sheetz, Inc.
Number of employees: 16,814
Industry vertical: Food/Grocery
Headquarters: Altoona, Pennsylvania
Number of locations: 589
Revenue: $6.4B
Employees say:
“I feel that our company executives truly care about our ‘front line’ employees. When they visit a store, they want to spend time talking with the employees about how things are going and always ask what they could do to make their store better.”
5. Burlington Stores, Inc.
Number of employees: 35,015
Industry vertical: Clothing
Headquarters: Burlington, New Jersey
Number of locations: 629
Revenue: $6.1B
Employees say:
“The people they hire who work here are amazing and create a real sense of community and teamwork. I’ve never in my life met such a large business that operates so closely to that of a small family run store.”
6. Cumberland Farms, Inc.
Number of employees: 8,387
Industry vertical: Food/Grocery
Headquarters: Westborough, Massachusetts
Number of locations: 572
Revenue:
Employees say:
“Being given the tools to grow and succeed makes me feel like I’m actually doing something important. Like I matter and make a difference. They make it so I feel as though I’m one of the reasons why it’s a great place to work.”
7. Nugget Market, Inc.
Number of employees: 1,937
Industry vertical: Food/Grocery
Headquarters: Woodland, California
Number of locations: 19
Revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“It’s the only job that I’ve had that makes me feel like I’m a real contributor to the workplace, not just another worker bee. My hard work is noticed and rewarded both with in store awards but also through raises and promotions.”
8. REI
Number of employees: 12,925
Industry vertical: Specialty
Headquarters: Kent, Wash.
Number of locations: 161
Revenue: $2.6B
Employees say:
“There is a sense of a greater purpose and community for those that work here. In meeting other employees and leaders of various levels at headquarters and from around the country, I have never encountered anyone that views their work as just a job.”
9. Custom Ink
Number of employees: 1,556
Industry vertical: Clothing
Headquarters: Fairfax, Virginia
Number of locations: 23
Revenue: $350M
Employees say:
“Custom Ink’s core values align so perfectly with my own, and they honestly live the values every single day, in every single action. I’m a better person because I work here.”
10. Foot Locker, Inc.
Number of employees: Confidential
Industry vertical: Specialty
Headquarters: New York, New York
Number of locations: Confidential
Revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The culture and passion that comes out of this company is like no other. Everyone enjoys the work that they do and everyone can see their impact on the company. This is anyone from a Graphic Design Manager to a Part-Time Retail Store Associate.”
11. PVH Corp.
Number of employees: 15,405
Industry vertical: Clothing
Headquarters: New York, New York
Number of locations: 553
Revenue: $8.9B
Employees say:
“This company really cares. Cares about employees, cares about the community and cares about what is happening in our world. They constantly give back and encourage employees to participate in these efforts.”
12. Patagonia
Number of employees: 1,547
Industry vertical: Clothing, Food/Grocery
Headquarters: Ventura, California
Number of locations: 33
Revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Patagonia celebrates employees that think outside the box in order to get the job done. They also encourage people to work with authenticity and to always be them selves.”
13. Wayfair
Number of employees: 9,857
Industry vertical: Speciality
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Number of locations: 26
Revenue: $4.7B
Employees say:
“Wayfair provides you the opportunity to grow and push yourself to new heights. You’re handed a lot of responsibility early on and given the road map to succeed and rise up in rank. If you have an idea you can back it up with fact, and give it a shot.”
14. Old Navy
Number of employees: 53,756
Industry vertical: Speciality
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Number of locations: 977
Revenue:
Employees say:
“This company allows you to express your inner artist. You get to be creative, innovative and inspirational. Nothing feels better than being able to make a difference every day.”
15. The Container Store
Number of employees: 4,155
Industry vertical: Speciality
Headquarters: Coppell, Texas
Number of locations: 91
Revenue: $857M
Employees say:
“The autonomy coupled with collaboration is so unique! It brings out great ideas and creates a team environment. That helps our part-time employees feel connected to the direction of our business.”
Small & Medium Companies:
1. Organifi
Number of employees: 59
Industry vertical: Food/Grocery
Headquarters: San Diego, California
Number of locations: 1
Revenue: $29M
Employees say:
“The leadership is constantly learning and growing as individuals. They never settle. They recognize that the healthier they become emotionally, the better they can lead the company. There is a culture of personal growth.”
2. The Wireless Experience
Number of employees: 412
Industry vertical: Computers/Electronics
Headquarters: Manahawk, New Jersey
Number of locations: 83
Revenue:
Employees say:
“There is a feeling of being a part of something greater then yourself! You’re always a part of the family, no matter who you are, your position within the company, or the length of time you have been here!”
3. Bombas
Number of employees: 37
Industry vertical: Clothing
Headquarters: Confidential
Number of locations: Confidential
Revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“At Bombas, giving back to our local community is a top priority. When I’m working extremely hard every day, I know that my efforts are for a higher purpose of helping people who are in need.”
4. Room & Board
Number of employees: 868
Industry vertical: Specialty
Headquarters: Golden Valley, Minnesota
Number of locations: 31
Revenue: $414M
Employees say:
“The company culture is one that celebrates collaboration and cohesiveness. It makes for a very fun and unique place to work. I love that we are all working towards a greater good. I’m proud to work here.”
5. SlideBelts
Number of employees: 39
Industry vertical: Speciality
Headquarters: El Dorado, California
Number of locations: 1
Revenue:
Employees say:
“The most transparent company I’ve ever worked for. They make you feel like you’re a part of the bigger picture, that you matter and your voice matters. I’ve always had companies say they’re transparent, but nothing like this.”