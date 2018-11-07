Apple's iPad Pro and Mac Mini Launch Today: Here's What to Know

After a major press event last week, Apple is now bringing the hardware it announced at that show to store shelves.

Starting on Wednesday, Apple (aapl) will begin selling in stores and online the new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini. The devices have been available for pre-order over the last week and many will also get the devices delivered to their doors on Wednesday.

But if you’re someone who still isn’t quite sure if the new Apple products are right for you—or if you simply want to know more about what Apple has planned—read on for a brief rundown of the new hardware you can buy now on Apple’s online store, at the company’s retail stores, and at other retailers, like Best Buy.

Apple iPad Pro

Apple’s new iPad Pro comes with a revamped design that removed the thick bezels at the top and bottom of the device and creates an all-screen design. There’s no Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the new iPad Pro, but you will find the Face ID face scanner popularized by the iPhone X.

Under the hood, Apple is promising plenty of power and enough performance to top most Windows-based notebooks on store shelves today. And with new, revamped Apple Pencil, you can digitally write on the screen.

Apple’s iPad Pro comes with an 11- or 12.9-inch model. The 11-inch version starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch version starts at $999.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple finally updated its MacBook Air after years of seemingly ignoring it. The device comes with a thin design and a new Retina display that should dramatically improve visuals on the computer. Apple has also added Touch ID fingerprint-sensing.

On the inside, Apple has revamped the keyboard to make it easier to type and its new, larger trackpad supports Force Touch, which can respond to subtle changes in pressure.

The MacBook Air is a powerful notebook with up to 16GB of memory, 1.5TB of storage, and eighth-generation Intel Core processor options. But at a starting price of $1,199, it’s not cheap.

Apple Mac Mini

Apple revamped its diminutive Mac Mini with an aluminum finish. But like previous models, you’ll need to bring your own keyboard, monitor, and mouse to actually use the device.

The Mac Mini runs on Intel’s eighth-generation Core processors and offers up to five times the performance of the previous model. And with support for up to 64GB of memory, it should offer outstanding app performance.

Best of all, the Mac Mini is one of the more affordable Macs, with a starting price of $799.