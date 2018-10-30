'I Am Now the Nothing of Tesla.' Elon Musk Returns to Twitter to Offer His Newest Theory of Corporate Governance

Elon Musk signed off Twitter for a few days Saturday — did you miss his tweets terribly? But the Tesla (tsla) founder got back on the blue birdie Monday night and was quick to stir up some new controversy:

Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018

Followers pointed out that becoming the “Nothing of Tesla” could cause some more regulatory headaches, and so Musk changed his mind:

Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018

It was just a month ago that Tesla and Musk came to a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission after an investigation into tweets Musk wrote in August about taking Tesla private. The SEC at first sued Musk before reaching a settlement that required Musk and Tesla to each pay $20 million in fines. It also required that he step down as chairman for three years and that Tesla add two new independent directors and establish a system to oversee Mr. Musk’s communications, the Wall Street Journal reports.

WSJ says Musk’s tweets Monday referred to the recent deletion of his and two other executives’ titles on the management page of Tesla’s website. The company hasn’t explained the changes.