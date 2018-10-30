How to Watch Apple's iPad Event on Tuesday

Apple is holding its second major press event in as many months on Tuesday. And while the company is staying silent on its plans, most signs are pointing to a big iPad reveal.

If anything is certain, it’s that the iPad is in need of a refresh. It’s taken on the same design since its inception and barring a few power tweaks here and there, it’s getting a little old. But it might not be all Apple unveils. There’s also talk of the company showcasing a new line of MacBooks at the show and questions abound over what will become of the Mac Mini and Mac Pro. And with the possibility of a TV subscription service launching soon, that, too, could make its way on stage.

But like anything else in Apple’s universe, those details are being kept secret. And the only way to know for sure what Apple unveils will be to watch the show live when it kicks off from Brooklyn on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

But if you’re unsure how you can watch the event live, here’s a quick rundown:

The Fortune video team will be streaming the Apple event live starting at 10 a.m. ET. So, if you set your calendar to come back here to Fortune.com at that time, you'll be able to catch every announcement.

Watch on Your Mac

Apple makes it easy for you to watch its events on a Mac. Simply boot up your Mac and head over to the company’s event page from the Safari browser. As long as you’re on a Mac and Safari, you’ll be able to stream it live from its site.

Watch on Your iPhone or iPad

It’s a similar story with the iPhone and iPad. If you’re going to be mobile Tuesday, head over to Apple’s site from your Safari browser and turn on the stream. You’ll be able to watch live over Wi-Fi or your cellular network.

Watch on Apple TV

The Apple TV offers an Apple events app you can download for free and stream the company’s events from. Again, all you’ll need to do is turn on the app and choose the show and you’ll be good to go. Better yet, you can use the app to watch past events, as well.

Watch on Windows

Apple allows Windows users to watch its event live, as well. However, in order to do that, you’ll need to be on a Windows 10 machine that’s running Microsoft’s Edge browser. From that browser, go to Apple’s website and the stream should work just fine.