Apple Showcases MacBook Air Update With Retina Display and All

Apple took the wraps off a new MacBook Air at its special press event in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Apple kicked off the show with a new MacBook Air that comes with its standard thin design. The top feature in the notebook is a new 13.3-inch Retina display for high-quality visuals, but Apple has also bundled a headphone jack in the machine. And if you want to add accessories to the device, transfer data, or more, you can use its two USB-C ports.

There’s still a FaceTime camera at the top of the display for video calls and in an interesting twist, Apple has brought its Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the computer. Touch ID was previously only available on iPhones and iPads. To further boost the device’s security, there’s a T2 security chip inside to secure your data.

Apple’s Laura Lagrove, who discussed the MacBook Air at the show, said that the MacBook Air comes with the company’s third-generation keyboard with keys that are four-times more stable than the previous model. There’s also a new Force Touch trackpad under the keyboard that comes with pressure-sensing features that the company says will make it more reliable.

Inside the MacBook Air, you can expect a faster, eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and improved graphics performance. You can also configure it with up to 16GB of memory and a 1.5TB solid-state drive. It should also offer 13 hours of battery life.

Not surprisingly, Apple’s new MacBook Air keeps its small design, but it’s actually a bit smaller than the previous model. And at 2.75 pounds, it’s a lighter than the 3-pound previous model.

Apple’s MacBook Air, which is made from 100% recycled aluminum, starts at $1,199. It’s available for order starting today, but won’t ship to customers until Nov. 7.