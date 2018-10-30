Apple's Long-Awaited Update to Mac Mini Is Finally Here

Apple’s Mac Mini has finally received some attention.

At its press event on Tuesday, Apple took the wraps off a major update to its Mac Mini. The small desktop is the “most powerful” Mac Mini ever offered and comes with four- or six-core processors and offers up to 64GB of memory. And according to Apple, it’ll offer 60% faster graphics than the previous model. And since it has solid-state drives with a capacity up to 2TB, there should be plenty of storage in there for most users.

On the connectivity side, the Mac Mini offers Gigabit Ethernet, four Thunderbolt 3 ports to connect accessories, and HDMI for plugging into a monitor. And like the previous Mac Mini, you’ll need to bring your own keyboard, monitor, and mouse to actually use the machine.

Apple’s Mac Mini update was one of the most anticipated announcements from Tuesday’s event. The Mac Mini hasn’t been updated in years, angering some Apple fans who wanted an affordable Mac desktop that could still offer power that could work with today’s devices. The Mac Mini update appears to address that problem.

Apple’s new Mac Mini will be available at a starting price of $799, making it one of the more affordable Macs. You can start ordering it starting on Tuesday and will hit store shelves on November 7.