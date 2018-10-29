OnePlus announced its new smartphone in New York on Monday, and that the company is partnering with the U.S.-based carrier T-Mobile for the first time.

The new OnePlus 6T is a smartphone that can keep up with Apple and Samsung products, according to reviews. “It represents a big step forward for OnePlus as a major player in the phone game and for people who just want a damn good handset,” Gizmodo reported. The company’s partnership with T-Mobile will likely only help OnePlus compete with the bigger smartphone companies.

OnePlus will hit its five-year operation anniversary in December, with the company usually launching new products in the spring and then revamping in the fall. In a press release, the company explained its decision to partner with T-Mobile for direct sales, instead of only providing customers with the option to purchase the device online.

“We found a kindred spirit with T-Mobile,” the company said in the press release, reported by TechCrunch. CEO Pete Lau added, “T-Mobile is the perfect wireless partner for us in the U.S. The OnePlus 6T clocks some serious speed, and we wanted our customers to unleash it on the fastest network in the nation.”

Among some of the new phone’s features is an in-screen fingerprint scanner and dual cameras, according to CNET. It will also offer a new Nightscape feature that will improve dimly lit photographs, as well as a new Studio Lighting feature. The phone is going on sale today, and will initially be offered in mirror black and midnight (matte) black, the Verge reported.

The phone will be available in three tiers including: 128GB with 6GB RAM for $549, 128GB with 8GB RAM for $579, and 256GB with 8GB RAM for $629.