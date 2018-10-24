Here Are eBay's Predictions for the 50 Hottest Toys of the 2018 Holiday Season

The hot holiday toys of any given year are always an eclectic mix, but 2018 might just take the cake.

Ebay has released its list of the toys it expects to be in demand this year and, based on its observations and calculations, it’s going to come down to classic brands, “surprise” collectables from familiar hot toys and the unholy trifecta of poop, farts and slime.

“We’ve studied our recent data and industry trends to determine the top toys for this holiday season to help shoppers find the perfect gift for every child’s wish list,” said Michael Mosser, eBay’s general manager of Lifestyle, Media and Toys. “The top 50 most in-demand toys span trends and categories from surprise dolls, action figures, building toys and furry friends, with some standout newcomers stealing the show as instant hits for the season.”

Collectible toys are expected to be one of the hottest categories, with toys like L.O.L. Surprise! and Hatchimals CollEGGtibles already being hot sellers. (More than 148K L.O.L. Surprise! toys were sold on eBay in the past six months.) Meanwhile, 1980s and 1990s classics, including My Little Pony and Polly Pocket, are both being rebooted for the current generation, which could boost demand.

Gross-out toys are gathering steam as well, perhaps as kids’ endless fascination with making slime continues unabated. Among the new toys turning heads are games like “Don’t Step in It” and the Poopsie Surprise Unicorn.

Many of these toys were also included on Amazon’s predictions of the 100 hottest toys of the season.

Here’s a look at eBay’s picks for the hot toys, which aren’t ranked.