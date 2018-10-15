These Are 2018's World's Best Workplaces

It’s that time of year again to name the world’s best workplaces, and in order to do that, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed employees working for companies around the globe. San Francisco’s Salesforce tops the list once again after leading last year’s list. It is accompanied by Hilton Worldwide, DHL, and more. To learn more about Great Place to Work’s methodology, read here. You can also learn more about how the rankings are determined here. Read on for the full list of 25 companies below.

1. Salesforce

Courtesy of Salesforce

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 32,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“There is a sense of inspiration that comes from the leadership taking strong positions on social issues and making volunteerism such a key part of our culture. This sustains us during the difficult times.”

2. Hilton

Courtesy of Hilton

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Hospitality

No. of Employees: 161,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Greater China, India, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Peru,The Netherlands,Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“We embody the hospitality that we show to our guests. This allows for a very friendly culture. Our leaders are approachable and accessible and someone you can relate to. For being almost a 100-year-old company, we act like a start-up fostering and nourishing new ideas and innovation and being quick to market with those ideas.”

3. Mars, Inc

Courtesy of Mars

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of Employees: 100,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Central America & Caribbean, Denmark, Finland, France, Greater China, Germany, Greece , Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“The work environment is one of a kind. We bring our pets to work, all of our desks are open layout,and everyone is like a family in this together. We have the freedom to come and go as we please and no one is micro-managing us or checking to make sure we are doing what is expected. the 5 principles drives everything we do and that has stayed consistent since day 1.”

4. Intuit Inc.

Courtesy of Intuit

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 8,781

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Canada, France, India, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“Intuit will do the right thing EVERY time, not when it suits their needs, but every time. When you work for a company like this, you make decisions based on doing it right and you don’t have to worry about how it will be received, perceived or questioned because it was the “right thing” to do for the company, the customer, the partner, the shareholders or the employee.”

5. The Adecco Group

Abel Valdenebro

Headquarters Country: Switzerland

Industry: Professional Services

No. of Employees: 34,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Spain, The Netherlands United Kingdom(4)

What employees say:

“Feeling part of a “family” and a woman feeling free to embrace motherhood without any repercussion is really rare in today’s world of work. I’m able to balance my private and professional life.”

6. DHL

Courtesy of DHL

Headquarters Country: Germany

Industry: Transportation

No. of Employees: 98,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica(2), Colombia, Denmark,Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Greater China, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, India(3), Ireland, Japan, Nicaragua, Norway, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, UAE(2), Uruguay, Venezuela

What employees say:

“The working atmosphere is really great. That’s one of the reasons why you feel comfortable with us. Most of the colleagues get on well together. We are a family. Also, we are multi-cultural, the colleagues come from different countries. I see that as enrichment.”

7. Mercado Libre

Courtesy of Mercado Libre

Headquarters Country: Argentina

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 6,922

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay

What employees say:

“It is a disruptive company in every sense of the word, the difference makes us stand out. The physical environment, plus the work environment contribute to make it a very pleasant place to work. You learnand you challenge yourself every day, you work autonomously. We have a thousand benefits.”

8. Cisco

Courtesy of Cisco

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 72,904

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Greater China, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Perú, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, UAE, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“There are an unusual number of very smart people at all levels within the company. There is a strong ethical culture -we tell the truth, even if it means that we lose –customers, partners & shareholders respect us for that.”

9. Daimler Financial Services

Courtesy of Daimler AG

Headquarters Country: Germany

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. of Employees: 12,297

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, The Netherlands,Turkey, United Kingdom

What employees say:

“Open and transparent climate. The level of communication and participation in company life has increased enormously (town hall, management meetings, councilor for a day, celebration of company successes, etc.). There is room for anyone who wants to express their ideas and good ones are normally sponsored and carried forward. Non-punitive attitude towards those who make mistakes.”

10. SAS Institute Inc.

Courtesy of SAS Institute

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 14,328

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India(2), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“The culture is not just a collection of benefits or on-site services. It stretches through to the work, too. Because folks here, up through leadership, sincerely value honesty, integrity, and making a good product, I am given a real opportunity to do my job as well as I can figure out how to. Schedules are realistic, requirements are managed properly, and bugs are fixed properly. As a result, I feel significantly better about the software that I work on when it goes out than I have at any other employer.”

11. National Instruments Corporation

Courtesy of National Instruments

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

No. of Employees: 7,412

Countries where it ranks near the top: Costa Rica, Greater China, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom

What employees say:

"The culture is not just a collection of benefits or on-site services. It stretches through to the work, too. Because folks here, up through leadership, sincerely value honesty, integrity, and making a

12. Stryker

Toan Truong

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Health Care

No. of Employees: 30,808

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Greater China, Japan, Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, United States

What employees say:

“Stryker does a great job of recruiting exceptional talent and makes sure that people who are employed are both knowledgeable and enjoy what they do. As a result, I feel confident in my fellow employees and know that I can count on them to help the organization succeed.”

13. SAP SE

Courtesy of SAP

Headquarters Country: Germany

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 93,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Brazil(2), Canada, Chile, Colombia, Greater China, India(2), Japan, Perú, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“I feel empowered to do my job and am trusted to do a good job. Even though this company is very large, it never feels like a huge corporation that does not care about its employees. I feel that I can contribute in many ways and I am encouraged to help drive the company forward, no matter what role I am in.”

14. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Courtesy of Hyatt Hotels

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Hospitality

No. of Employees: 110,000+

Countries where it ranks near the top: Brazil, France, Greater China, Germany, India, UAE, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“Hyatt isa great place to work because they treat you and respect you as people. They care with authenticity and want everyone to be at their best yet be themselves and motivate you.”

15. Cadence Design Systems Inc

Courtesy of Cadence

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 7,250

Countries where it ranks near the top: Canada, France, Germany, Greater China, India, Ireland, Italy, Poland, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“I believe everyone at Cadence is given an equal opportunity. We are a tremendously diverse company and we seek the best individuals for the job. I am proud of what Cadence does and believe that we make a difference in the world–both with our products but also the individual contributions that our employees make in the community.”

16. AbbVie

Courtesy of AbbVie

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

No. of Employees: 30,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece , Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“Great trust in the employees, so you can work much freer, more motivated and more efficient. Clear strategy requirements. Everyone pulls together -almost like a family. You are very welcome to work at AbbVie. All in all,a great employer!”

17. American Express

Courtesy of American Express

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Financial Services

No. of Employees: 55,809

Countries where it ranks near the top: India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, United States

What employees say:

“Meritocracy. I am the living example, I have been given many opportunities to demonstrate my skills, the company has always been confident in my abilities. It is a company where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and build a solid career path, regardless of gender and without having to give up their personal life.”

18. SC Johnson

Courtesy of SC Johnson

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

No. of Employees: 13,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Central America & Caribbean, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, South Korea, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, Venezuela

What employees say:

“The company has a very family feel and caters to the needs of its employees. Start and end times are not predetermined,and the company is flexible around employees lives outside work. The company itself has a kind, warm feel and makes me happy to come in in the morning.”

19. EY

Courtesy of EY

Headquarters Country: United Kingdom

Industry: Professional Services

No. of Employees: 261,559

Countries where it ranks near the top: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Central America & Caribbean, Greater China, India, Mexico, Paraguay, Poland, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela

What employees say:

“At EY, diversity and inclusivity is not just a catchphrase, it is a reality and is operationalized at all ranks and levels on a regular basis. EY believes that diverse and inclusive teams make the working world better. At the International Intern Leadership Conference in 2015, there was a mix of people from all backgrounds. I thought that at 40, I would be the oldest there. However, I met another intern who has 2 decades older than me.”

20. Admiral Group plc

Courtesy of Admiral Group

Headquarters Country: United Kingdom

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. of Employees: 9,406

Countries where it ranks near the top: Canada, France(2), India(2), Italy, Spain(2), United Kingdom

What employees say:

“Our ideas and opinions are always welcome and here you live in a climate of happiness(parties, games, jokes, music, food, games rooms, outdoor, etc.) If you have never worked in another company,it’s hard to understand the luck you have here!”

21. 3M

Courtesy of 3M

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

No. of Employees: 91,584

Countries where it ranks near the top: Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Greece , Mexico, Poland(2), Portugal, Panamá, Spain, Turkey

What employees say:

“In addition to working with great leaders and colleagues everyday, being part of a global organization provides fantastic opportunities for professional and career advancement.”

22. Belcorp

Courtesy of Belcorp

Headquarters Country: Peru

Industry: Health Care

No. of Employees: 7,500

Countries where it ranks near the top: Bolivia, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Perú

What employees say:

“The work environment is unique, I have had the opportunity to be in other companies and Belcorp strives to generate healthy work environments, collaborative, very dynamic and especially family, generating strong interpersonal relationships.”

23. Adobe Systems Incorporated

Courtesy of Adobe Systems

Headquarters Country: United States

Industry: Hospitality

No. of Employees: 19,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Germany, India, Japan, United Kingdom, United States

What employees say:

“I love Adobe! I work in a department that promotes innovation and is not afraid of change. This makes my job fun and interesting because I feel that I am able to explore new ways of performing my function. Management is great because they always listen and consider everyone’s ideas.”

24. Natura

Courtesy of Natura

Headquarters Country: Brazil

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of Employees: 6,329

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru

What employees say:

“The professional development and the effort that the company puts into improving the balance between my personal and work life makes me constantly encouraged to develop my work every day.”

25. Scotiabank

Courtesy of Scotiabank

Headquarters Country: Canada

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. of Employees: 82,259

Countries where it ranks near the top: Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico(2), Perú(3), Panamá, Rep Dominicana

What employees say:

“Yes, Scotiabank becomes your family, it’s a pleasure to work for this company.I like what I do and above all I have a director and manager who will help in my growth to be a better professional and share their experiences with me,allow me to do projects and support me at all times.”

