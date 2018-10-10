BrettKavanaugh.com Is Now a Resource for Sexual Assault Survivors

Go to brettkavanaugh.com and you might be surprised to find something other than a personal website for the new Supreme Court justice.

Fix the Court, a nonpartisan organization that pushes for accountability and transparency on the Supreme Court, bought the domain, along with the .net and .org equivalents.

The organization’s executive director, Gabe Roth, said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that he bought the URLs three years ago as he thought they “might be useful in any forthcoming Supreme Court confirmation battles.”

The site launched to coincide with Kavanaugh’s first day on the court. Roth explained that the three variations of the site would be redirected to a landing page that has resources for victims of sexual assault, adding, “I believe Dr. Ford. I believe Prof. Hill. I also believe that asking for forgiveness is a sign of maturity and strength, not weakness.”

The site’s homepage features a splash that reads “We Believe Survivors.” Below, it reads: “The start of Brett Kavanaugh’s tenure on the Supreme Court may look like a victory for one interest group or another.”

“But, more importantly,” it continues, “it is putting a national focus on the issue of sexual assault–and how we as a country can and should do more to prevent it and to support those who have experienced it. This past month, thousands of survivors came forward to tell their stories. We applaud your bravery. We believe you.”

A number of resources are listed below the text, including the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, End Rape on Campus, and RAINN.