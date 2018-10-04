Term Sheet -- Thursday, October 4

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

I just got back from Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, and I’m severely sleep-deprived but it was worth every second.

Some of the highlights from yesterday include:

• Uber Benefits: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi indicated that the company is working to close the gap between its treatment of full-time employees and drivers—including by offering the latter access to similar perks and protections. “For the first time, I think we are now listening to our drivers, and we are building out our services in concert with them,” he said. Read more.

• Instagram Update: The tech world was stunned last week when Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram, abruptly announced they were leaving the company. Instagram COO Marne Levine assured the audience that the business was in safe hands. Read more.

• Dating Drama: Bumble broke news saying it will be expanding into India with the support of its new investor and advisor Priyanka Chopra. Following a bitter legal saga, Bumble has turned down Match’s buyout offers and has since announced that it’s exploring an IPO. But an acquisition isn’t totally off the table, said CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. “If an acquisition came along that was going to fuel that mission and help take it to every corner of the planet, faster, more efficiently, it’s something we’ll explore.” This is one to watch. Read more.

UNICORN ALERT: Developer software startup JFrog raised $165 million in venture funding from investors including Insight Venture Partners, Spark Capital, Geodesic Capital, Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Vintage Investment Partners, JFrog Gemini VC Israel, Qumra Capital and VMware.

JFrog CEO Shlomi Ben Haim told Fortune that the startup’s latest investment values the company at over $1 billion, but he declined to cite a specific valuation. Developers use JFrog’s core product to help manage large software projects in what’s known as agile development, which involves continuously working on apps by making small updates. Read more.

ICYMI: The FDA conducted a surprise inspection at Juul Labs’ San Francisco headquarters last week, seizing “thousands of pages of documents” in relation to the e-cigarette company’s marketing practices. Juul, which is now valued at approximately $16 billion, has been at the center of a federal investigation over whether it intentionally marketed its devices to underage customers. Last month, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called youth e-cigarette use an “epidemic,” adding that “the FDA won’t tolerate a whole generation of young people becoming addicted to nicotine.” There are all sorts of ethical questions around Juul, and as one Term Sheet reader pointed out, the investigation could have “potentially industry changing implications.”