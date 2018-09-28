Term Sheet -- Friday, September 28

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

TESLA TROUBLE: This is what happens when you aren’t careful on Twitter. The SEC sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk for violating securities fraud laws Thursday afternoon, alleging his Aug. 7 tweet about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private was “false and misleading.” “Neither celebrity status nor reputation as a technological innovator provide exemption from federal securities laws,” said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC’s division of enforcement. For a full timeline of the evidence the SEC is using in its case against Musk, read more here.

DIRTY DEALINGS: I first reported on ‘Uber for trash’ startup Rubicon Global almost exactly one year ago when I reviewed multiple pitch decks presented to potential investors and spoke with former employees, former and current executives, potential investors who met the team and evaluated the company, and waste industry analysts.

At the time, I raised concerns about the company’s growth, tech capabilities, and executive turnover. Rubicon acquired three waste brokers this summer, which was a surprising move given that it has marketed itself as the “Uber for trash,” and being a waste brokerage is a descriptor the company has long resisted. I noted that it was worth watching whether Rubicon pivots to a more traditional, brokerage business or whether it stays course as a sophisticated, high-growth startup.

Now, the company is restructuring, and Rubicon confirmed to Term Sheet this morning that it has laid off 44 (!) of its employees.

“In the process of incorporating the acquired companies, we recognized that our revised sales structure had increased elements of digital sourcing, as well as created overlapping areas through the acquired companies,” according to an emailed statement. “We evaluated our overall workforce, our synergies and our needs for the future, and accordingly, 44 employees were offered severance packages and have left the company. We wish them all the very best and we move forward as one Rubicon team.”

Rubicon declined to share growth or revenue numbers. It also continues to cycle through executives with a new president and CFO coming on this fall. (The last president was at the company for 7 months and the outgoing CFO for a year and two months.)

Why continue reporting on this? Because Rubicon is not a trivial startup—it’s valued at more than a billion dollars, with hundreds of millions of dollars raised and a history of talking seriously about an IPO. The company is a reminder that big ambitions, positive press, and slick marketing are not enough to stop investors and reporters from asking the hard questions.

A CRYPTO POWERHOUSE: Kathryn Haun put some of the earliest Bitcoin criminals in jail. Now, she’s one of the world’s most important crypto investors in her new role as general partner at venture firm Andreessen Horowitz. My colleague Robert Hackett profiles Haun in the newest issue of Fortune Magazine. Here’s an excerpt:

In 2012, Haun heard about Bitcoin for the first time when one of her bosses asked her to prosecute it—whatever it was. The currency was virtually unknown at the time, but Haun soon understood its underbelly. In the early days, crooks, pornographers, and other unsavory types adopted the cryptocurrency as a preferred means of transferring money.

The next year Haun created the first federal “digital currency task force,” a collaboration among the Justice Department, the IRS, the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and other agencies. The team investigated a fatal hack of Mt. Gox, then the world’s biggest Bitcoin exchange. It went on to lead a takedown of BTC-e, a crypto exchange the feds charged with money laundering. (Multiple countries continued to argue over the alleged proprietor’s extradition.)

The prosecutions made Haun a known quantity in Silicon Valley, where investors were trying to figure out if the field would be as ripe for legitimate startups as it was for criminals. “She showed an incredible entrepreneurial flair,” says Josh Stein, CEO of Harbor, an Andreessen Horowitz–backed crypto startup that aims to “tokenize” traditional securities. “She turned that first case into a string of cases, into a specialty, into a public persona, into producing public policy for the good of society.”

Read the full feature here.