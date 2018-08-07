Term Sheet -- Tuesday, August 7

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Media executive Jeffrey Katzenberg just raised $1 billion in funding to create high-quality content for a mobile audience. His new mobile video startup NewTV raised the massive round of capital from some of the biggest names in media in tech. Investors include Disney, Alibaba, NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox, Entertainment One, ITV, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom, and Warner Media. Other investors include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and Madrone Capital Partners.

NewTV is a venture under Katzenberg’s umbrella company WndrCo, which has invested in startups such as Mixcloud, Axios, Node, Flowspace, Whistle Sports, and TYT Network.

The idea is that NewTV will create an app-based subscription service that features high-quality programming specifically created for mobile devices. Rather than full-length TV shows, the company will release its videos in “bite-sized formats of 10 minutes or less.”

NewTV will feature a range of scripted and unscripted shows, including sitcoms, dramas, reality and documentaries; it won’t include any live TV, according to Variety. The service will reportedly offer two subscription tiers: an advertising-free plan and an “advertising-light” option. It plans to license programming and won’t own or produce any shows itself.

Meg Whitman, who joined NewTV as CEO in January, told the WSJ that the partnership between her and Katzenberg is a “perfect marriage of Hollywood and Silicon Valley.”

“More so than ever, people want easy access to the highest quality entertainment that fits perfectly into their busy, on-the-go lifestyles,” Whitman said in a news release. “With NewTV, we’ll give consumers a user-friendly platform, built for mobile, that delivers the best stories, created by the world’s top talent, allowing users to make the most of every moment of their day.”

It’s unclear who the talent is or what the series will be about, but one thing is for sure — this is big money for a media startup. Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, said he’s bullish on NewTV’s model because “people now watch most of their content on mobile — and this idea is amazing.”

But mobile streaming is not a new concept. People have been consuming short-form videos on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat for a pretty long time. Additionally, let’s not forget when Verizon tried something similar in 2015.

Three years ago, Verizon debuted its mobile video service Go90 in hopes of capturing a younger demographic that had ditched traditional TV in favor of watching videos on their phones. Verizon invested as much as $200 million early on to make Go90 work. But a few days ago, Go90 officially shut down after the service failed to gain traction with the public.

Though the market for short-form high-quality premium content hasn’t quite been proven, it appears that investors are betting on the person, not the model. Burnett said, “If anybody can make it work, it’s Jeffrey Katzenberg.” Another Hollywood exec said, “No one bets against Jeffrey.”

Let’s see how this marriage between Hollywood and Silicon Valley works out.

EXCLUSIVE: Last week, Term Sheet reported that Rubicon Global, an Atlanta-based waste management startup, had acquired RiverRoad Waste Solutions, a New Jersey-based waste and recycling company.

Now, we’ve learned that Rubicon acquired two more waste brokers — Computerized Waste Systems as well as WestRock’s waste services division. Rubicon confirmed the acquisitions saying they “fit squarely into our portfolio and roadmap,” but did not provide further comment.

This is an interesting turn of events as Rubicon has long marketed itself as the “Uber for trash,” and being a waste brokerage is a descriptor that the company has resisted. It’s worth watching whether Rubicon pivots to a more traditional, brokerage business or whether it stays course as a sophisticated, high-growth startup. Read last week’s story here.