Patti Davis, Rihanna, Fortune Most Powerful Women 2018: Broadsheet September 24

• Kavanaugh check-in. Christine Blasey Ford has been joined by Deborah Ramirez, a 53-year-old women who remembers alleged sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh during their time together at Yale. The new allegations, reported Sunday by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker, say that Kavanaugh exposed himself to Ramirez at a party. Before the allegations from Ramirez, Ford received the public backing of a new supporter: Patti Davis, the daughter of Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan. Davis wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post sharing her own experience of sexual assault and supporting Ford. “That’s what happens: Your memory snaps photos of the details that will haunt you forever, that will change your life and live under your skin. It blacks out other parts of the story that really don’t matter much,” Davis writes of any gaps in memory in Ford’s story. Thousands more supporters are set to walk out of their jobs, schools, and homes, in a #BelieveSurvivors walkout Monday afternoon.

• Work, work, work. Congrats, Your Excellency: Rihanna is now an official ambassador on behalf of Barbados. The pop star’s home country—and its female Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley—appointed her Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, which means she’ll promote education, tourism, and investment as an official representative of Barbados.

• Dim the lights. The Empire State Building, Toronto’s CN Tower, Dublin City Hall, and more international landmarks are set to turn off half their lights Monday night in a visual metaphor for the “power that is lost” when women and girls are neglected and excluded. The #MorePowerfulTogether campaign comes from the United Nations’ HeForShe initiative before the UN General Assembly starts in New York.

• Out of fashion. Luxury fashion doesn’t always mean ethical fashion. Expensive brands like MaxMara that come with a “Made in Italy” label—seen by some as a sign of better quality and working conditions—employ underpaid, mostly female laborers who sew garments at their homes. That setup is similar to what cheaper fast fashion brands often do—but consumers paying thousands of dollars for clothes might think they’re avoiding supporting those practices.

