These 10 Powerful Women Leaders Are Ones to Watch

Fortune is closely tracking the careers of these 10 star executives, all of whom could someday land a spot on our Most Powerful Women list. See who did make the 2018 U.S. ranking here, and who made the international Most Powerful Women list here.
Michele Evans
EVP For Aeronautics
Lockheed Martin (lmt)
In her new role, effective Oct. 1., Evans will oversee a $21 billion business, becoming the second woman in executive leadership after CEO Hewson.
Jenny Fleiss
CoFounder and CEO Jetblack,
Walmart (wmt)
The Rent the Runway cofounder is giving Walmart a new look by heading up a personal shopping service—the first startup incubated inside the retailer.
Janet Foutty
Chairman and CEO Consulting,
Deloitte
Foutty’s $9-billion-in-revenue segment has become a critical part of Deloitte’s business, sparking speculation that she’s a potential CEO contender.
Sally Grimes
President, Prepared Foods,
Tyson Foods (tsn)
Grimes oversees more than a quarter of the company’s $38 billion in revenue and is helping to create a new corporate brand identity for the meat multinational.
Barbara Humpton
U.S. CEO,
Siemens (smawf)
Formerly tasked with running government technologies for the German giant, Humpton was promoted in June and now oversees the $23-billion-in-revenue U.S. business.
Katrina Lake
Founder and CEO,
Stitch Fix
Lake IPO’d her startup in late 2017—and it’s been on a tear since. The stock more than tripled since it went public, and the market cap is nearing $5 billion.
Marne Levine
VP,
Facebook (fb)
After a big promotion, the former Instagram COO is in charge of relationships with key collaborators as VP of global partnerships and business development.
Jamie Miller
EVP and CFO,
GE (ge)
The former CIO turned CEO of transportation was elevated to CFO in November. Her mission: to implement a financial turnaround of the wounded industrial giant.
Jennifer Salke
Head of Amazon Studios,
Amazon (amzn)
Salke, ex-president of NBC Entertainment, joined the tech giant in February and is now deploying Amazon’s estimated $4.5 billion war chest to beat rivals.
Dhivya Suryadevara
EVP and CFO,
General Motors (gm)
In September, Suryadevara became the first female CFO of the Big Three automaker, making the company one of only two Fortune 500 enterprises to have an all-woman CEO-CFO team. The 13-year GM veteran was a core player in the company’s Opel divestiture, acquisition of self-driving subsidiary Cruise, and investment in ride-hailing company Lyft.
A version of this article appears in the Oct. 1, 2018 issue of Fortune as part of the Most Powerful Women package with the headline “On our Radar.”