These 10 Powerful Women Leaders Are Ones to Watch

Fortune is closely tracking the careers of these 10 star executives, all of whom could someday land a spot on our Most Powerful Women list. See who did make the 2018 U.S. ranking here, and who made the international Most Powerful Women list here.

Michele Evans

EVP For Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin (lmt)

Beth Steel and John E. Wilson M. Copyright © 2018 Lockheed Martin Corporation

In her new role, effective Oct. 1., Evans will oversee a $21 billion business, becoming the second woman in executive leadership after CEO Hewson.

Jenny Fleiss

CoFounder and CEO Jetblack,

Walmart (wmt)

Fleiss attends Jetback VIP Candytopia Experience on September 13, 2018 in New York City. Rob Kim — Getty Images for Jetblack

The Rent the Runway cofounder is giving Walmart a new look by heading up a personal shopping service—the first startup incubated inside the retailer.

Janet Foutty

Chairman and CEO Consulting,

Deloitte

Courtesy of Deloitte

Foutty’s $9-billion-in-revenue segment has become a critical part of Deloitte’s business, sparking speculation that she’s a potential CEO contender.

Sally Grimes

President, Prepared Foods,

Tyson Foods (tsn)

Beth Hall

Grimes oversees more than a quarter of the company’s $38 billion in revenue and is helping to create a new corporate brand identity for the meat multinational.

Barbara Humpton

U.S. CEO,

Siemens (smawf)

Courtesy of Siemens

Formerly tasked with running government technologies for the German giant, Humpton was promoted in June and now oversees the $23-billion-in-revenue U.S. business.

Katrina Lake

Founder and CEO,

Stitch Fix

Courtesy of Stitch Fix

Lake IPO’d her startup in late 2017—and it’s been on a tear since. The stock more than tripled since it went public, and the market cap is nearing $5 billion.

Marne Levine

VP,

Facebook (fb)

Honoree and COO of Instagram Marne Levine attends the My Friend's Place 30th Anniversary Gala at Hollywood Palladium on April 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea — Getty Images for My Friend's Place

After a big promotion, the former Instagram COO is in charge of relationships with key collaborators as VP of global partnerships and business development.

Jamie Miller

EVP and CFO,

GE (ge)

Courtesy of GE

The former CIO turned CEO of transportation was elevated to CFO in November. Her mission: to implement a financial turnaround of the wounded industrial giant.

Jennifer Salke

Head of Amazon Studios,

Amazon (amzn)

Salke at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Prime Video Celebration in Los Angeles on Sept 17, 2018. Todd Williamson — January Images/Shutterstock

Salke, ex-president of NBC Entertainment, joined the tech giant in February and is now deploying Amazon’s estimated $4.5 billion war chest to beat rivals.

Dhivya Suryadevara

EVP and CFO,

General Motors (gm)

Jacob Lewkow

In September, Suryadevara became the first female CFO of the Big Three automaker, making the company one of only two Fortune 500 enterprises to have an all-woman CEO-CFO team. The 13-year GM veteran was a core player in the company’s Opel divestiture, acquisition of self-driving subsidiary Cruise, and investment in ride-hailing company Lyft.

A version of this article appears in the Oct. 1, 2018 issue of Fortune as part of the Most Powerful Women package with the headline “On our Radar.”