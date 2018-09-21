Term Sheet -- Friday, September 21

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

And just like that Social Capital is no longer a venture firm. Its founder Chamath Palihapitiya said it won’t raise any new capital and he will turn it into a $2 billion “technology holding company” that he’ll fund almost completely with his own fortune.

In a Medium post (with a photo too dramatic for a post on venture capital), Palihapitiya explains that it became “easier to play the same game as every other VC” — raise a fund, collect fees, manage limited partners, deploy the capital in “obvious things.” He added, “While this is a very reasonable path for most people, it wasn’t right for me and my core team.”

Over time, some of the biggest critics of Palihapitiya have been his own LPs, who claim he didn’t consult them on decisions and kept many in the dark. In an interview with The Information, Palihapitiya made it clear he does not care about investor complaints. “It doesn’t matter,” he said.

Further in the interview comes this quote — one that I had to read twice just to make sure it wasn’t Kanye who said it — “I would rather spend time with the people that are 100% aligned with what I want to do and the person that’s most aligned with what I want to do is me.”

A few notes:

• Who’s still left at Social Capital? The firm has been bleeding people, and the new operation will reportedly employ about 40 people, down from 70 at its peak.

• Remember that SPAC? In September 2017, Palihapitiya raised $600 million in an IPO for a blank check company called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings. The idea was that Hedosophia would acquire a big tech company and help it circumvent the initial public offering process. I last asked him about it in November, and he said the process is going “really well” and “we have about two years to put the vehicle to use.” it’s unclear what will happen to the entity.

• In October 2017, Palihapitiya also announced a new operating system for early-stage investing called “capital-as-a-service.” Put simply, Social Capital would invest in startups without having to go through the process of a traditional pitch and do it through a data-driven self-serve platform instead. According to The Information, this was a point of contention as LPs claimed they were not consulted before he decided to launch this platform. In a tweet, Palihapitiya said “CaaS will eventually become a company and will be fully funded.” Whether that funding is secured, I do not know.

ADOBE-MARKETO DEAL: Adobe is acquiring Marketo, a marketing software company, from Vista Equity Partners for $4.75 billion, in hopes that the company will beef up its marketing tools to better compete with Salesforce and Oracle. Vista acquired Marketo for $1.8 billion in 2016. Below is a graphic on Marketo’s extensive deal history, thanks to our friends at PitchBook.

WEEKEND READING: In this Institutional Investor profile, we learn what the LeBron James of short selling has been up to. Jim Chanos, the founder of the largest exclusive short selling investment firm Kynikos Associates, has been dubbed a “catastrophe capitalist” because he typically succeeds when others lose money. He will go down in Wall Street history for predicting the demise of Enron.

Kynikos now runs less than $2 billion, and with individual short positions capped at 5% each for risk management purposes, Tesla represents at most about $100 million of the firm’s total short bets, which it currently has on 65 companies. “Crazy companies are trading at really crazy valuations now, on top of their bad businesses,” he said. “That’s kind of exciting. Tesla — I mean that’s some monster valuation for a company that might be bankrupt.”

It’s a really good one. Read the full story here.