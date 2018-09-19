Google Is Providing 911 Centers With More Accurate Location Data

When Android users call 911 from their smartphones, emergency responders will be given more accurate information about where the person is calling from, Google says.

The new information is the result of a new partnership between Google, T-Mobile, and the emergency technology companies RapidSOS and West, Engadget reports.

Whereas landline phones provide data about where the phone is located, mobile phones have traditionally provided significantly less information, making it sometimes difficult for emergency workers to pinpoint an individual who needs help.

Originally tested earlier this year, the Emergency Location Service will be available in 15 countries. Apple recently announced it will be bringing a similar service for iOS users with iOS 12, which was released this week.