Less Is More? Uber's New Logo Is Just Its Name

Just two days after Uber (uber) brought on its first-ever chief marketing officer, the mobility service revealed a new logo, a new mission statement and a totally revamped identity system.

Rebecca Messina, formerly of Beam Suntory and Coca-Cola, joined Uber this week as its global CMO. Uber’s previous chief brand officer, Bozoma Saint John, left in June to become CMO of Endeavor.

Uber’s previous mission statement was “Make transportation as reliable as running water, everywhere, for everyone.” Now it is: “We ignite opportunity by setting the world in motion.”

Uber

Wolff Olins, the Uber Brand Experience Team and MCKL Type Foundry worked for nine months on the rebranding, which AdWeek was the first to reveal. Uber’s new logo, set in the custom Uber Move typeface, is more approachable and meant to reflect safety and accessibility.

“To reimagine how the world moves, we looked to design a system that connected with all modes of transportation, in all places, for all people, and ultimately delivered by all teams across Uber,” Wolff Olins said in a statement.

The outgoing Uber logo was in place for just two and a half years and drew criticism for being inscrutable. And since then, the company has been slammed with with sexual harassment allegations and criminal investigations. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in office for just one year after founder Travis Kalanick’s exit, is definitely already leaving his mark on the company, which may finally be growing up.