Twitch Hires Its First Head of Diversity and Inclusion

Twitch is shaking things up. The Amazon-owned service for streaming video of people playing video games just announced hires for three leadership positions, including its first head of diversity and inclusion.

Katrina Jones has been hired as head of diversity and inclusion on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, Sudarshana Rangachary takes over as human resources chief on Sept. 17 and Michelle Weaver joins as chief financial officer.

In addition to the creation of a position focused on diversity, the new hires mean three more women will take on top roles at the company. Rangachary and Weaver will both report to chief operating officer Sara Clemens, and Jones will report to Rangachary.

Rangachary and Weaver also bring the total number of women in Twitch’s C-Suite to four out of seven. It’s an anomaly in the male-dominated tech industry, especially for a company with an emphasis on gaming, an industry that is dominated by men.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these new executives to Twitch,” Clemens said in a statement. “Their collective expertise scaling global businesses and building engaged, high-performing teams will help ensure we can continue to deliver the best experience in multiplayer entertainment to our growing, global community.”

Rangachary, Weaver, and Jones each bring with them years of experience. For 20 years, Rangachary has worked in human resources for Gap Inc., manufacturing company Avery Dennison, and Honeywell. Weaver has worked as a finance and operations executive at Hired, StitchFix, Axiom, Gap Inc., and Electronic Arts over her 25-year career. And Jones has held positions in diversity and inclusion and human resources at Vimeo, consulting company Accenture, law firm Latham & Watkins, and non-profit job training organization Year Up.