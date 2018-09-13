Tesla Just Lost Another Top Finance Executive

Elon Musk is hiring again. Global finance VP Justin McAnear tendered his resignation yesterday, CNBC reports, the fourth executive to depart Tesla (tsla) in the past month.

“Several weeks ago, I announced to my team that I would be leaving Tesla because I had the chance to take a CFO role at another company,” McAnear said in a statement from Tesla. “I’ve truly loved my time at Tesla, and I have great respect for my colleagues and the work they do, but this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

McAnear had been with Tesla for three years; before that, he was at Apple and Johnson & Johnson.

Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja’s team specifically has seen a lot of turnover this year. Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton tendered his resignation last week after less than a month on the job.

Last week Tesla lost its chief human resources officer, Gaby Toledano, who had taken a leave of absence in mid-August and announced she was not returning. It was also the last day for Sarah O’Brien, Tesla’s vice president of communications, who tendered her resignation last month.

Short seller Jim Chanos has been keeping a tally of the executives Tesla has lost—it was 41 in 2018 and 58 in the past 12 months, but he’ll have to make another update.