Where in the World is Apple AirPower?

Arguably the biggest day of the year for Apple came and went on Wednesday without a single mention of AirPower, the wireless charging mat that the company showed off in 2017 and said would go on sale sometime this year.

It was supposed to free Apple customers from having to plug in their iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods to charge their batteries. And AirPower would let customers charge several devices at once on the same mat.

That alone brought something new to the technology, which is already available for Android devices. Apple also showed how AirPower could be integrated into Apple software by showing the battery percentage of each charging device on a single screen so users would know how much charge they had.

And yet, a year later iPhone owners are still waiting. The product still has no release date and there is no word on where it is in development.

While it’s not unusual for Apple to keep quiet ahead of any official announcements, AirPower has been missing from the rumor mill despite repeated leaks about other Apple products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple also removed all mention of AirPower from its website just a few days ago.

AirPower wasn’t the only product left out of Apple’s annual event on Wednesday, where it showed off several new iPhones. The iPad, HomePod and AirPods didn’t see any updates either.