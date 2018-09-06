This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.
Official Washington was riveted Wednesday by the theater of a Senate hearing to confirm an associate justice of the Supreme Court. The technology and business community was busier following the testimony of a bearded and tieless founder, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, and an on-message, Washington-savvy business poo-bah, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg.
Nothing much will change as a result of either of these hearings. Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Twitter and Facebook will continue to avoid acknowledging that they are media companies while dodging and weaving on accepting further regulation in Washington.
Dorsey, belying his techno-visionary status, read nervously from his phone. Sandberg, true to her Harvard-McKinsey-Treasury-Google training, intoned in a well-rehearsed fashion.
One line, however, from Sandberg’s voluminous prepared testimony stands out. “The threat we face is not new,” Sandberg told the Senators. “America has always confronted attacks from opponents who wish to undermine our democracy. What is new are the tactics they use.”
What’s also new is that a single powerful company was the reckless dupe of America’s enemies. The Wall Street Journal reported convincingly Wednesday that Facebook engineers were well aware of their “platform” being used as a vessel for Russian interference in the 2016 elections. This was before Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg publicly pooh-poohed the notion that Facebook might be culpable.
Sandberg testified at length about all the ways Facebook is trying to make amends. And all it took was a novel attack on the way of life that allows Facebook to thrive to spur it to action.
Talk about riveting, tech followers everywhere are glued to the details of the Minnesota arrest of JD.com CEO Richard Liu, a star of this summer’s Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference, on suspicion of rape. An impossible-to-ignore detail: Liu’s lawyer is named Earl Gray.
The course of true love never did run smooth. The digital currency markets took another significant tumble over the past 24 hours, after news emerged that Goldman Sachs is not planning to jump into trading in a big way. Bitcoin dropped 12% to under $6,500, while Ethereum lost 19% and Ripple was off 12%.
Sweets to the sweet. With Honor, a super political action committee focused on helping military veterans get elected, got a $10 million boost from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie. One of the less common bipartisan super PACs, With Honor is funding 33 candidates: 19 Democrats and 14 Republicans.
Reason and love keep little company these days. Struggling video game retailer GameStop is making progress in its efforts to go private, hiring Perella Weinberg Partners to advise on a possible sale. That sent GameStop shares up 16% on Wednesday, though that still leaves the stock down 15% over the past year.
If love be rough with you, be rough with love. A decade ago, Walmart came under attack for the number of its employees on welfare. Lately, it’s Amazon under the microscope. On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced legislation to tax large employers whose workers rely on federal benefits. It’s called the “Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act,” or Stop BEZOS Act. Get it?
I ne’er saw true beauty until this night. Virtual reality was supposed to be the next big thing. Maybe not? Shipments of VR headsets dropped 34% in the second quarter, accelerating the 31% decline seen in the first quarter, according to market tracker International Data Corp. Average selling prices perked up to $442 from $333 a year earlier, however, IDC reported.
None is left to protest. Footage of ordinary New Yorkers collected by the city’s police department was provided to IBM and used to develop image recognition software that could sort people pictured by hair color, facial hair, and skin tone, The Intercept reports. IBM said its agreement with the city allowed for the data sharing and contained “the absolute requirement” to keep all data confidential.
The success of the largest tech companies is bringing increased scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators. In addition to the Bernie Sanders bill mentioned above, the Justice Department is convening a meeting with some state attorneys general to discuss using antitrust law against big tech. Russell Brandom at The Verge has written a lengthy think piece on how such antitrust scrutiny may play out, including how Google, Amazon, Uber, and Facebook each might be pursued. Here’s Brandom’s scenario for Jeff Bezos to ponder, for example:
In a great victory for human rights in the world’s second-largest country, the Supreme Court of India has struck down a 157-year-old law outlawing gay sex. “Criminalising carnal intercourse is irrational, arbitrary and manifestly unconstitutional,” the unanimous ruling noted.
