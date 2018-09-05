Alexa Will Now Tell You About Upcoming Concerts

Now you can ask Alexa when your favorite band is coming to town.

This week, Amazon added a new skill that gives the digital assistant the ability to answer questions about upcoming concerts and top music venues worldwide. The skill is built into Alexa, so you don’t have to enable anything to use it if you own an Echo device or have the Alexa app on your phone.

With it, you can ask questions like “Alexa, when is Beyoncé coming to San Francisco?” Or “Alexa, is Britney Spears currently touring?” You can also ask what time a concert starts or if there’s a concert at a venue on a particular day.

If you want to take Alexa’s concert-planning skills to the next level, online ticket marketplace StubHub also has an Alexa skill that can answer questions about which concert and event tickets may be available in your area tonight or this weekend as well as what might be going on while you’re visiting a particular city.